Pak army chief Asim Munir to go home after retirement, not PM or President House: Shahbaz Sharif's advisor Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif’s adviser Sanaullah Khan claimed Army Chief Asim Munir will retire quietly without entering politics. He also commented on Bilawal Bhutto and emphasised PML-N's commitment to non-hostility with PPP.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's advisor Sanaullah Khan has made a significant claim regarding Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. In an interview with Pakistan's Samaa TV, Sanaullah stated that Munir will go straight home after retirement and neither the Prime Minister's House nor the President's House will be his destination. His remarks appear to dash any political ambitions Munir might have entertained. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has frequently accused Munir of aspiring to become Prime Minister or President. However, Sanaullah clarified that "the army chief has no personal agenda." "Both parties are not enemies. There is no problem with PPP. Both parties have worked together multiple times. While one party holds some hostility, PML-N does not want to respond to it."

Comments on Bilawal Bhutto

Sanaullah also addressed Bilawal Bhutto, saying the PPP leader has the right to express his views even if some consider them wrong. He noted that Bilawal spoke about flood victims which was not acknowledged by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He emphasised that PML-N does not intend to respond to hostility from the PPP. "CM Maryam has the right to comment on Punjab matters. She is not Usman Buzdar," Sanaullah added.

Nawaz Sharif can become PM if he wishes

Sanaullah reminded that PML-N president Nawaz Sharif had decided before the elections not to lead the coalition government. "Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will hold this position with Nawaz Sharif's consent... If Nawaz Sharif wants to become Prime Minister, he does not need any recommendation," he said. Sanaullah also urged the current political leadership to come together and resolve their issues through dialogue. He assured that there will be no interference from "his side in political matters".

