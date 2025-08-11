'India like a Mercedes, Pakistan dump truck': Asim Munir trolled for India-Pak comparison Munir is on an official visit to the US and has engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, the Pakistani army said.

Washington:

Pakistan army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is being trolled on social media for comparing India to a "shining Mercedes" and Pakistan to a "dump truck" during a Pakistani community event in Tampa, Florida. Munir was trying to portray his country as a rougher but more powerful neighbour, yet his choice of analogy backfired.

"I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation," Munir said, according to a report in The Print. "India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari (sic), but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?"

The Pakistani army chief made the comments while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida. He is currently on a visit to the US.

Munir's description of his remarks as a "crude analogy" triggered a flurry of jokes on social media, with users quipping that the dump truck would stall or topple long before it ever got close to the Mercedes. Social media was flooded with memes and posts trolling the Pakistani military.

"I thought it was a joke when I first read this. But no, this is real. Pakistan truly deserves Asim Munir as their Army Chief," an X user said.

"Inka field marshal analogy me bhi apne desh ki beizzati karwa raha hai. itna gadhaa koi kaise ho sakta hai?" said a user.

Another used AI-generated art to imagine the outcome of a collision between a gleaming Mercedes and a dump truck.

"The only truth in Munir's statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck . The rest is delusion," wrote one X user.

"Asim Munir embarrassed himself and his country by inadvertently admitting where it currently stands vis-a-vis India. 'India is shining a Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?' Munir reportedly said at a Pakistani community event in Florida," a user said on X.

"At least the know their reality....they are dump truck and nothing else...failed marshal admitted that they are pathetic," another X user wrote.

One person asked why Munir was insulting his own country — "apne desh ki beizzati karwa raha hai," he wrote.

