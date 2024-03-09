Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
  4. Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th President of Pakistan, first civilian to hold post for second time

Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th President of Pakistan, first civilian to hold post for second time

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Islamabad Published on: March 09, 2024 18:06 IST
Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Asif Ali Zardari was elected as Pakistan's 14th President on Saturday, becoming the head of state for a second time. Zardari, the joint candidate of the coalition government led by PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), received 255 votes, against Imran Khan-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai's 119.

The 68-year-old Zardari was already tipped to win as his re-election as President was one of the conditions for the newly-formed coalition between PPP and PML-N. A businessman-turned-politician, Zardari is the husband of slain Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and served as President from 2008 to 2013.

Zardari is also the first civilian in Pakistan's history to have been elected as President twice. He will replace the incumbent Dr Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year. However, he has continued since the new electoral college was not yet formed.

More to follow...

