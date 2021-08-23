Monday, August 23, 2021
     
Ashraf Ghani's brother swears allegiance to Taliban

Hashmat Ghani, did not have any official position during the eight-year tenure of Ashraf Ghani.

Kabul Published on: August 23, 2021 9:24 IST
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai has sworn allegiance to the Taliban. Hashmat Ghani, who is also head of the Grand Council of Kuchi (nomads) in Afghanistan, did not have any official position during the eight-year tenure of Ashraf Ghani.

In a video clip aired from the ceremony in Kabul, it is seen that Hashmat Ghani is pledging allegiance to Khalil-ur-Rahman, a key member of the Taliban, Afghan media reported. Earlier, Afghan government provincial governor and national police commanders had also promised to be cooperating with the Taliban as they grabbed control over Afghanistan.

The allegiance comes as the Taliban leadership is yet to fill the political vacuum but reiterates that speedy negotiations are ongoing in this regard.

