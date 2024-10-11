AR Rahman to perform live to celebrate Kamala Harris's candidacy for US President

Follow us on Image Source : @AAPIVICTORYFUND/X AR Rahman to perform live

Music composer AR Rahman will be performing at a live music concert to "celebrate" Kamala Harris' historic candidacy for US President, an Indian-American fundraiser has announced. The Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, which has endorsed the US Vice President for the upcoming election next month, shared the news in a post on Thursday evening.

"A very special evening with AR Rahman. Join A. R. Rahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home,” the AAPI Victory Fund announced. No date has been set for the event and Rahman has not yet posted about it on his social media handles.

The post on X includes a sign-up sheet for people to receive the link for the live streaming of the legendary Indian composer's performance.

The AAPI Victory Fund has endorsed Vice President Harris in this election cycle and is also supporting AAPI candidates running for Congress and statewide offices across the country.

Kamala Harris overtakes Trump

Kamala Harris has erased Republican rival Donald Trump's advantage in the vast middle of American society: suburban residents and middle-income households, an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

Since President Joe Biden ended his flagging reelection bid on July 21, Vice President Harris has pulled into the lead in both of these large demographic groups, reinvigorating Democrats' prospects in the November 5 election, though the race remains exceptionally close.

Harris began closing the gap when she launched her campaign in July and led Trump 47% to 41% among suburban voters in polling across September and October. That represents a nine-point swing in the Democrat's favour, according to the analysis of six Reuters/Ipsos polls that included responses from over 6,000 registered voters.

During the same period, Donald Trump went from leading Biden 44% to 37% among voters in households that earn between $50,000 and $100,000 - roughly the middle third of the nation - to trail Harris 43% to 45%, also a nine-point swing away from Trump. The figures had margins of error of around 3 percentage points.

