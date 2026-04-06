April 6 deadline looms: From Khamenei's killing to Hormuz blockade, moments that shaped the Iran war

New Delhi:

It's been over a month since the beginning of the war between the United States (US), Israel and Iran in the Middle East, but the conflict is unlikely to end in the near future, as Tehran has rejected the 15-point proposal of President Donald Trump and vowed to target all American bases in the region. Iran has also blocked the critical Strait of Hormuz, which has severely disrupted the global economy and sent crude oil rates soaring.

Trump has given an April 6 ultimatum to Iran and said that the Middle East nation needs to open the Strait of Hormuz till the deadline, otherwise it would face dire consequences. On Saturday, the 79-year-old American leader reminded Iran of the deadline and said only 48 hours are left before all hell breaks loose on the Islamic Republic.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account.

As the April 6 deadline looms for Iran, here's a look at all the key moments that has shaped the war in the Middle East so far:

'Operation Epic Fury' begins: The 'Operation Epic Fury' started on February 28, with the US and Israel conducting multiple strikes against the Iranian regime, targeting its key leaders, nuclear sites and military infrastructure. The initial strikes even led to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As per reports, the US and Israel carried out 900+ attacks on day one of the conflict.

Iran's retaliation: On March 1, Iran started retaliating to the US and Israeli strikes, and targeted their bases in the region. Nearly all countries in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), were targeted by Iran. The Middle East country warned that it would target all US bases in the region.

US loses 3 F-15s: On March 1, the US also lost three F-15 fighter jets in a friendly fire in Kuwait. "All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation. The cause of the incident is under investigation," the US Central Command said in a statement.

Disruption begins in Hormuz: On March 2, disruptions started in the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a rise in global oil prices.

The Lebanon front: On March 3, the Hezbollah joined the conflict from the Lebanon front and targeted Israeli military. The Israeli military is retaliating to Hezbollah and its strikes have killed over 1,100 people so far.

Iran threatens to close Hormuz: On March 6, Iran for a first threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz after which the US military increased its presence in the Gulf.

Attacks in Iraq: Militias backed by Iran attacked US bases in Iraq on March 8.

Mojtaba Khamenei is new Supreme Leader: On March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was made the Supreme Leader of Iran. Though he is yet to appear in the public, Mojtaba has vowed to continue targeting the US and Israel to avenge his father's death.

F-35 'damaged': An F-35 stealth fifth generation aircraft of the US military was 'targeted' and 'damaged' by Iran on March 19. The US authorities confirmed the jet was damaged when it was “flying a combat mission over Iran” that formed it to make an emergency landing. Later, they launched a probe over the incident.

Diego Garcia attack and Ultimatum: On March 21, Iran even targeted a joint US-UK military base in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, though the attack was intercepted. On the same day, Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Hormuz, after which the US he warned will "obliterate" Iran's power plants.

However, Trump had extended the deadline by 10 days later to April 6.

Focus shifts to talks: On March 29, Trump said Iran has agreed to his 15-point peace proposal, which was conveyed through Pakistan. That same day, he said the US is considering seizing Kharg Island, which handles 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports.

Ground invasion speculations begin: By the end of March, speculations were being made about a ground invasion. A Washington Post report also claimed that the US is planning a ground invasion and a blueprint for it has been and is waiting for Trump's approval.

Trump's Iran 'asked for ceasefire' claim: On April 1, Trump even claimed that Iran has asked for a ceasefire, but the Iranian Foreign Ministry called it "false and baseless". That evening, he also said that the US will hit Iran so hard that it will bring them "back to the stone age".

Bridge targeted: On April 2, the US also targeted the B1 bridge between Tehran and Karaj. Sharing a video of it, Trump said: "The New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST! The US hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants!"

F-15E shot down in Iran: An F-15E Strike Eagle of the US was shot down over the Iranian airspace. On the same day, an A-10 Warthog jet also crashed in the Persian Gulf, but the pilot was rescued.

Bushehr nuclear facility attacked: On April 4, Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility was attacked by the US and Israel, killing one person. However, no radiation leak was reported. Meanwhile, one of the crew members of the downed F-15E was rescued.

Another F-15 crew rescued: The other F-15E Strike Eagle, which was downed on April 3, was rescued following an operation by the US. Iran claimed that several US aircraft, including a couple of Black Hawk helicopters and one C-130 military transport aircraft, were shot down during the rescue operation, and five people were killed.