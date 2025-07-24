Appeals court finds Trump's order to end birthright citizenship 'unconstitutional', blocks enforcement The ruling from the federal appeals court comes after Trump's plan was also blocked by a federal judge in New Hampshire. It brings the issue one step closer to coming back quickly before the Supreme Court.

In a major development, a federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that US President Donald Trump's order seeking to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional and blocked its enforcement in the country.

The ruling from the federal appeals court comes after Trump's plan was also blocked by a federal judge in New Hampshire. It brings the issue one step closer to coming back quickly before the Supreme Court.

The 9th Circuit blocks the Trump administration from enforcing the order that would deny citizenship to children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily.

“The district court correctly concluded that the Executive Order's proposed interpretation, denying citizenship to many persons born in the United States, is unconstitutional. We fully agree,” the majority wrote.

