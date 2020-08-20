Image Source : AP (FILE) Anti-Putin Russian politician in coma after drinking 'poisoned' tea

Russia's prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma after drinking tea which was allegedly poisoned. Navalny is currently admitted in a hospital in Siberia. Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh made the allegation that Alexei Navalny was poisoned. In her tweets made in Russian, Alexei Navalny started feeling ill while travelling from the city of Tomsk to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to face allegations of eliminating his opponents (political, military and others) one by one. Though those close to Alexei Navalny have not made any such allegation so far, fingers are likely to get pointed at Putin. No charges against Putin have ever been proved.

Alexei Navalny has openly criticised Vladimir Putin in past. Navalny could not convert his support into electoral victory. However, Russian elections themselves have attracted criticism for being 'staged'. Vladimir Puting has always come out victorious.

Washingtojn Post reported that Navalny has been admitted to a hosspital in Omsk. He has been kept in ICU for patients of poisoning. Doctors of the hospital have been quoted to have "no certainty" of poisoning being the cause behind Navalny's condition.

