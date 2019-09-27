Anti-Pak protests break out in New York, trucks carrying ads seen on roads

Image Source : ANI Pakistan minorities launch anti-Pak protests in New York

Several roads in New York witnessed trucks and taxis displaying digital ads against Pakistan early Friday. The ads displayed atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. The yellow taxicabs and mini trucks carrying rooftop digital advertising highlighted the plight and miseries that minorities are facing in Pakistan.

The campaign, launched by a US-based advocacy group, Voice of Karachi comes just ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's scheduled address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Some ads seen on the taxis and trucks plying around the UN headquarters read, "Pakistan: A country in denial of UN charter on Human rights" and "Mohajirs demand the UN intervention in Pakistan."

"Since Pakistan does not allow Mohajirs to hold even a peaceful protest against such injustices, we have no other option but to approach the United Nations and other international bodies to seek their intervention. It is our moral, human, and democratic right," Karachi's former mayor Wasay Jalil said.

"Atrocities are being committed against Mohajirs, it has been going on for decades, we have lost more than 25,000 lives and there have been thousands of forced disappearances. We want to apprise the world of our situation caused by Pakistan," he added.

Emphasising that the campaign's goal is to raise awareness among the international community about the ethnic persecution and gross human rights violations in Karachi, Voice of Karachi chairman Nadeem Nusrat said that it's ironic on part of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan to peddle a false narrative on Kashmir issue at the UN in New York when the country's own minorities are facing worst human rights situation.

"It is really shameful that Pakistan says India is against Muslims. Pakistan has literally curbed and created a hell for the religious minorities. While Pakistan talks about Kashmir, there are almost half a million Pakistanis who are still living in red cross camps in Bangladesh. It doesn't make any sense what Pakistan talks about people living across the border but ignores its own people at the same time," Nusrat said.

