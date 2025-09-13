'Another state sponsor of terror': Pakistan gets burned in 4 seconds after Osama's mention at UN At a recent UN Human Rights Council session, Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, labeled Pakistan as "another state sponsor of terror" in a brief rebuttal. His remark came in the context of criticising Qatar for harboring Hamas leaders.

New Delhi:

A tense session at the United Nations Human Rights Council escalated into a viral controversy after Hillel Neuer, head of the Geneva-based watchdog group UN Watch, delivered a cutting remark that has since lit up social media. In just seven words “Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror” Neuer reignited an accusation long echoed by Indian diplomats and international critics.

Qatar in spotlight

Neuer's primary target was Qatar, which he accused of hosting leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. He questioned why the international community condemned Israel’s recent targeted strikes in Doha when Qatar was allegedly providing safe haven to terrorists.

“If you don’t want targeted bombings against terrorists in your capital, why do you harbour terrorists in your capital?” Neuer asked, addressing the council.

Double standards called out

To highlight perceived global hypocrisy, Neuer drew a pointed comparison. He noted that both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron had condemned Israel’s actions. But in contrast, the global community had cheered when the US killed Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

“The UN chief at the time called it justice. France called it a victory for all democracies,” he said.

‘Pakistan protests, but gets overruled’

Pakistan’s representative quickly interrupted Neuer, raising a point of order, rejecting the accusations and insisting that the remarks violated the sovereignty of nations.

“We reject unfounded accusations and allegations,” said the delegate, adding that Pakistan had earlier described Israel’s strikes in Qatar as “unlawful and heinous.”

However, the council president overruled the objection, clarifying that it was procedural, not substantive, effectively allowing Neuer to continue.

The 4 second blow

With just four seconds granted to conclude, Neuer made his final point swiftly. “Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror,” he said. He closed his folder and sat down a moment that has since become a viral clip, accumulating over 2 million views on X (formerly Twitter) by the evening of September 12.