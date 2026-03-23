Another firing incident reported in Canada; Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gangs claims responsibility

Ottawa (Canada):

A fresh firing incident has been reported in Canada’s Brampton, sparking concern among residents. A video of the shooting has surfaced online and is rapidly going viral on social media. According to claims circulating online, the attack allegedly targeted the residence of an individual identified as Ravi Dhindsa.

The responsibility for the firing has reportedly been claimed by members associated with the gang of Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar.

In a statement attributed to individuals identifying themselves as Mahendar Delana and Sunny Yama, the group claimed that the attack was carried out after their calls were allegedly ignored. They issued a warning stating that the firing was meant as a signal of their reach and capability. The message further threatened escalation if a response is not received within 24 hours, warning of more severe consequences in the future.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the claims or verified the authenticity of the statement.

Punjabi-origin influencer Nancy Grewal stabbed to death in Canada

Earlier this month, a 45-year-old social media influencer of Punjabi origin, Nancy Grewal, was killed in a stabbing incident in Canada earlier this month. The attack took place on March 3 in LaSalle, Ontario.

"Shortly before 9:30 pm on March 3, 2026, emergency services responded to the 2400 block of Todd Lane for a report of a stabbing. A 45-year-old female was located with injuries. She was transported by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries," LaSalle Police Service in a post on social media stated.

According to her family, Nancy had been facing threats prior to her death. Her mother, who lives in Jalandhar, said that Nancy had informed them about concerns for her safety.

Nancy was active on social media, where she regularly shared her views on social and political matters related to Punjab. Her posts often addressed sensitive topics. She had openly criticised Khalistani groups and had also made remarks against pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun