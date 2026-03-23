Another F-15 goes down in Kuwait? Video goes viral as Middle East conflict rages on

Kuwait City:

As the conflict in the Middle East entered its fourth week, a video is going viral on micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter), showing the crash of another F-15E Strike Eagle of the US military in Kuwait. The 29-second undated video shows an F-15, an all-weather 4.5 generation fighter aircraft, crashing near a residential area in a Kuwaiti city.

Note: India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the video. Additionally, the American military has not issued a statement about the crash, but media reports have claimed that the pilot had safely managed to eject before the aircraft went down.

The timing of the viral has raised questions as it comes at a time when Iranian state media has claimed that the country's air defence system had shot down an F-15 jet of the 'enemy' near the Hormuz island on Sunday. The Iranian media had also released a video, backing its claims.

However, the United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) had rejected the Iranian claims. "FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran. TRUE: U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran," it posted on X on Sunday.

Till now, the US has officially confirmed that it has lost three F-15s in Kuwait but because of a friendly fire. This was at the start of this month, but all the pilots had safely managed to eject. The CENTCOM had later said that it will conduct a thorough probe and release additional information later.

"All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," it had said in a release.

Meanwhile, it seems that the conflict in the Middle East may end soon, as President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has asked the US forces not to strike Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for the next five days after "positive" talks between the two sides in the past two days.

ALSO READ - End of conflict in Middle East? Trump hints progress after talks with Iran, pauses strikes on power plants