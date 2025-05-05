Another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Pakistan, tremors felt across the country On April 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Pakistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Islamabad:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan at 16:00:05 (IST) on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. This is the second earthquake hitting the country in less than a week time.

On April 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Pakistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The details were shared by the NCS in a post on X.

The tremor was reported at 21:58:26 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 31.08°N and longitude 68.84°E. The earthquake was reported at a depth of 50 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 30/04/2025 21:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.08 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the NCS said.

Earlier on April 12, another earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 12/04/2025 13:00:55 IST, Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

It should be noted that Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Moreover, Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.