  3. Another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Pakistan, tremors felt across the country

On April 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Pakistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Islamabad:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan at 16:00:05 (IST) on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. This is the second earthquake hitting the country in less than a week time.

On April 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Pakistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The details were shared by the NCS in a post on X.

The tremor was reported at 21:58:26 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 31.08°N and longitude 68.84°E. The earthquake was reported at a depth of 50 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 30/04/2025 21:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.08 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the NCS said.

Earlier on April 12, another earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 12/04/2025 13:00:55 IST, Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

It should be noted that Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Moreover, Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

