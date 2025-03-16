Two Indian-origin ministers inducted into new Canadian PM's cabinet: Meet the leaders and their portfolios Anita Anand and Kamal Khera are two Indian-origin ministers who have found place in new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet. Khera is one of the youngest leaders to be elected to the Canadian Parliament.

As Mark Carney replaces Justin Trudeau to become Canada's new Prime Minister, he has inducted two Indian-origin ministers into his cabinet. Indo-Canadian Anita Anand and Delhi-born Kamal Khera, one of the youngest women ever elected to the Canadian Parliament, are part of the new cabinet.

Anand, 58, has been appointed as the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, while Khera, 36, is given the charge of the Ministry of Health, both among the few retaining their ministerial posts, albeit with different portfolios, from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.

Delhi-born Khera's family shifted to Canada when she was still in school. She later earned her Bachelor of Science degree from York University, Toronto.

According to the Prime Minister of Canada's website, Khera was first elected as a Member of Parliament for Brampton West in 2015. The website says, "Minister Khera is one of the youngest women ever elected to Parliament. A registered nurse, community volunteer, and political activist, she is passionate about improving the lives of those around her."

Khera has previously served as Minister of Seniors, as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development, as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, and as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health.

Anand, who was a front-runner in the race to be the next prime minister to replace Trudeau, had in January declared that she was backing out from the race and also that she would not be seeking re-election.

Born and raised in rural Nova Scotia, Anand moved to Ontario in 1985. The Prime Minister of Canada's website mentions that Anand was first elected as a Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019 and previously served as President of the Treasury Board, as Minister of National Defence, and as Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

(With inputs from AP)