Andhra techie dies in accident while visiting waterfall in California with friends

California:

A software professional from Andhra Pradesh, employed with a company in the United States, died in an accident while visiting a waterfall in California with friends, a police official said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna, was a native of Piridi village in Vizianagaram district.

"The techie died in an accidental incident during a leisure visit to a waterfall in California," the official told PTI.

The incident has left his relatives and villagers in deep shock, as they mourn his untimely death.

He is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi.

After receiving the news, TDP MLA from the Bobbili constituency, R V S K K Rangarao, spoke with Kondapalli Srinivas, Andhra Pradesh's NRI Empowerment Minister, urging swift steps to bring the mortal remains back to India. Efforts are underway to repatriate the body, the official added.

Telugu origin drowned in the Colorado River

Last year, two 32-year-old men of Telugu origin drowned in the Colorado River in California. The victims, including an engineer, had anchored their rented pontoon boat and entered the water to cool off, according to US authorities. Neither of them was wearing a life jacket.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Anoop Gankidi from Tempe and Venkata Mukkaala from Milpitas, California, as per local reports.

Gankidi, originally from Hyderabad, had moved to the US to pursue a master’s degree in computer engineering at California State University. While Mukkaala’s nationality was not officially confirmed, reports suggested he was also of Telugu origin. Gankidi was working as a computer engineer in the Phoenix area.

The two were among five people who entered the water after anchoring their rented boat. They soon slipped underwater and began struggling; although one person managed to make it back to shallow waters, Gankidi and Mukkaala did not resurface. Authorities recovered their bodies after about 20 minutes underwater, and both were declared dead at a nearby medical centre.

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