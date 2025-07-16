Anchor runs mid telecast as Israeli airstrikes hit Syrian TV building during live show | WATCH Clashes between government forces and members of a minority sect in Syria have drawn intervention by Israel and once again raised fears of a breakdown in the country's fragile postwar order.

Damascus:

A dramatic moment unfolded on Wednesday when a live television broadcast in Syria was abruptly cut off after Israeli airstrikes struck a Syrian state TV building in central Damascus. As per reports, viewers were left stunned as the screen showed a visibly panicked news anchor running off-camera just as loud explosions echoed in the background. The intense moment quickly spread across social media, with a video of the incident going viral.

Israel issues stark warning

Shortly after the attack, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, posted the video on X with a caption that read "The warnings in Damascus have ended -- Now the painful blows will come." Earlier on Wednesday, fierce clashes erupted once again in the southern Syrian city of Sweida after a ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups fell apart. The fragile truce collapsed amid rising tensions, with Israel stepping in and warning of a potential escalation in support of the Druze religious minority. In a significant show of force, the Israeli military carried out an airstrike near the entrance of Syria's Ministry of Defence in Damascus, following it up with a more powerful strike on the same target just hours later.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Ceasefire crumbles in Sweida

Syria's Defence Ministry had earlier blamed militias in the Druze-majority area of Sweida for violating a ceasefire agreement that had been reached Tuesday, causing Syrian army soldiers to return fire. It said they were "adhering to rules of engagement to protect residents, prevent harm, and ensure the safe return of those who left the city back to their homes." Meanwhile, reports of attacks on civilians continued to surface, and Druze with family members in the conflict zone searched desperately for information about their fate amid communication blackouts.

US expresses deep concern

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they are "very concerned" about the Israeli strikes in Damascus. "We are going to be working on that issue… I just got off the phone with the relevant parties. We are very concerned about it, and hopefully, we will have some updates later today. But we are very concerned about it," Rubio added. It is to be noted here that the ongoing fighting marks the most intense violence Syria has seen since clashes in April and May, when battles between government forces and Druze fighters in Sweida province and near Damascus left over 100 people dead.

