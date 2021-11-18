Will it be IS-K now? Amrullah Saleh shreds Pakistan for receiving international 'rewards' using Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/AP Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh

Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has slammed Pakistan once again for using his country to strategic and financial gains. Saleh, who fled the country following August 15 takeover by the Taliban, said Pakistan has been using Afghanistan to receive billions of dollars from the world on one pretext or another.

Saleh, in a tweet, shredded Pakistan for usurping huge funds in the name of 'anti-Soviet Jihad' and war on terror. He quetioned whether IS-K (Islamic State Khursan) will be the new 'cash cow' for Pakistan in Afghanistan?

"Strtgicaly & financially Afg hz bn the most re-warding battle ground for Pak until Aug 15. Will it be so now ? 78 to 92 recieved bllns of $ in d name of anti Soviet Jihad. 01 to 21 bllons of $ in d name of war against teror + intntl l relevance. Is IS-K their new cash cow? Saleh said in his tweet.

This is not for the first time that Saleh has raised fingers on Pakistan's clandestine role in creating trouble in Afghanistan.

In an interview with CNN-News 18 in August this year, Saleh had accused Pakistan of colluding with the Taliban as it took control of Afghanistan following the pull out of international security forces led by the US.

Saleh underlined that the Taliban were under pressure in Afghanistan despite the over 20-year presence of international troops in the country as they were receiving help from Pakistan.

"It’s very clear that the Taliban were never under pressure; they used Pakistan as their support base. Not sanctuaries, the whole of Pakistan was at the service of Taliban," Saleh had said.

