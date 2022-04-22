Follow us on Image Source : AP Amid war with Ukraine, Russia bans tech honchos including Mark Zuckerberg from entering country

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a list of US figures, including tech honchos, who are now prohibited from entering the county for an indefinite period.The list also mentions Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and high-profile US politicians such as Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to TechCrunch, LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky, as well as journalists and others are also on the list. For people on the list, Russia says they are promoting a 'Russophobic' agenda.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had also said that UK PM Boris Johnson is prohibited from entering the country. The development came soon after Johnson paid a visit to Ukraine, as a "show of solidarit" to the country.

The announcement is also an extension of Russia acting to shut down or restrict access to several Western platforms that are not complying with its regulations on information dissemination, specifically for trying to limit pro-Russian messaging. These shutdowns have included snapping access to Facebook and Instagram, limiting access to Google News and issuing warnings about YouTube.

Meanwhile, Apple, Google, Microsoft and many other tech giants have shut down or paused operations in Russia. The list also includes Brian Thomas Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and George Stephanopoulos, host on the ABC television channel, among others.

According to The Moscow Times, the US and European Union have personally sanctioned some Russians including, President Vladimir Putin, his daughters and oligarchs seen as crucial to the Russian leader's power.

