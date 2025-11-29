Amid report of 'kill them all' command, Hegseth says 'We've only just begun' According to the report, the Special Operations commander in charge then ordered a second strike on the boat, which had 11 people on board. Two people were killed in the water after the strike.

New Delhi:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted a chilling message online that read, “We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists.” His words came soon after a Washington Post report said he had given a blunt order during the first US strike on a boat in the Caribbean. The report said that during the attack on a boat carrying suspected drug traffickers, Hegseth had issued a direct command to “kill everybody.”

According to the report, the Special Operations commander in charge then ordered a second strike on the boat, which had 11 people on board. Two people were killed in the water after the strike.

Start of Trump’s war on drug traffickers

This marked the beginning of President Donald Trump’s campaign against suspected drug traffickers. Since that first strike, the U.S. has hit several more boats, increasing pressure in the region. After the attacks, security forces in Venezuela’s remote Sucre state increased patrols, according to reports. The report said more than 80 people have been killed since Trump declared the war on drugs.

Claims and Denials

US officials say the strikes have hurt drug cartels, including groups they accuse Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of leading. Reports also said that the Trump administration is planning a new phase of operations linked to Venezuela. Two US officials said this could include covert actions, and that some options being discussed involve trying to remove Maduro from power.

The US already has an aircraft carrier strike group, naval ships, and stealth aircraft in the region.