Amid concerns over Trump's health, US V-P JD Vance says he is 'ready to serve' as President

Washington:

Amid concerns over US President Donald Trump's health, his deputy, JD Vance, said on Thursday (local time) that he is to serve as the President of the United States in case a 'tragedy' strikes. However, the 41-year-old reiterated that Trump is in 'incredibly good health' and he has 'incredible energy'.

79-year-old Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as the President of the US. During his inauguration for the second term in office in January this year, Trump was 78 years old.

"I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," Vance told USA Today in an interview. "And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days."

Notably, Vance, who is currently 41 years old, is the third-youngest Vice President in the history of the US.

Concerns over Trump's health

If Trump completes his term, he will become the oldest sitting president in the history of the US. During the 2024 presidential elections, Trump had repeatedly attacked ex-US President Joe Biden over his ailing health and had often mocked him as 'sleepy Joe'. However, even Trump has now come under scrutiny over his ailing health.

Vance likely to be Trump's 'heir apparent'

Initially, Trump had hinted that he could be in the 2028 presidential race, even though he would not be eligible for that because of constitutional norms. However, earlier this month, Trump suggested that his deputy Vance could likely be his successor for the 2028 presidential elections.

"Well, I think most likely... In all fairness, he’s the vice president," Trump had said when asked who would be his 'heir apparent' for the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.