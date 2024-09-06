Friday, September 06, 2024
     
American-Turkish activist shot dead by Israeli army during West Bank protest

Palestinian media have reported the shooting, highlighting the activist's death as a significant escalation in tensions. The Israeli army has yet to comment on the specific circumstances of the shooting.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Ramallah (West Bank) Updated on: September 06, 2024 20:01 IST
West Bank
Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Demonstrators attend a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza and against Israeli military operations in the West Bank.

A 26-year-old American activist of Turkish origin was shot dead by the Israeli army during a protest in the occupied West Bank. The incident occurred amid ongoing demonstrations, with the activist reportedly being fatally wounded during the clash.

 

