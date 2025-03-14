American Airlines plane with 178 people on board catches fire at Denver airport gate: Video The American Airlines plane was headed from the Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth. It was diverted to Denver and landed safely around 5:15 pm after the crew reported engine vibrations.

American Airlines plane catches fire: An American Airlines plane, with 172 passengers and 6 crew members on board, caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday. The incident prompted slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly.

In a statement, the American airlines said that the flight experienced an engine-related issue after taxiing to the gate. However, there was no immediate clarification on exactly when the plane caught fire.

Flight 1006, which was headed from the Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth, diverted to Denver and landed safely around 5:15 pm after the crew reported engine vibrations, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Photos and videos posted by news outlets showed passengers standing on a plane's wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft. The FAA said passengers exited using the slides.

The 172 passengers and six crew members were taken to the terminal, airline officials said. No injuries were reported.

“We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” American Airlines said.

Firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, an airport spokesperson told media outlets. The FAA said that it will investigate the matter.

Notably, the US has seen a recent spate of aviation disasters and close calls stoking fears about air travel, though flying remains a very safe mode of transport.

(With inputs from AP)