American Airlines flight with 153 aboard makes emergency landing as engine catches fire midair | VIDEO American Airlines flight catches fire: According to American Airlines, the aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power, and customers deplaned normally.

Las Vegas:

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Las Vegas on Wednesday after smoke and sparks were seen coming from one of its engines shortly after takeoff.

Flight 1665, an Airbus A321, had departed from Harry Reid International Airport (formerly McCarran International) en route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport but turned back due to what the airline described as a “mechanical issue.”

What American Airlines said about fire incident

According to American Airlines, "The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power, and customers deplaned normally. We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team, who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.” No injuries were reported.

Although the airline stated there was “no evidence of fire in the engine,” multiple videos shared online appeared to show dark smoke and visible sparks coming from the aircraft’s right engine during flight.

Eyewitness account

Eyewitnesses near the flight path described alarming sounds. Matthew Villasista, who was at the Las Vegas National Golf Club, said, “We could hear lots of booming noises, almost like a boombox. It sort of stopped us in our tracks.” Another witness, Mark Jackson, recalled hearing noises similar to “large fireworks.”

“When we looked up and saw what was really happening, I was shocked and super sad thinking about how scared everyone on board must be,” Jackson told ABC News. “Those brave pilots were working under some heavy pressure. It just looked like it was dropping rapidly.”

The flight was carrying 153 passengers and six crew members, American Airlines confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which identified the aircraft as an Airbus A321, acknowledged the incident. “American Airlines Flight 1665 returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 8:20 am local time on Wednesday, June 25, after the crew reported an engine issue. The FAA will investigate,” a statement said.