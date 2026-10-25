'America stepped into a quagmire': Iran warns US as Trump hints at fresh strikes

Tehran:

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the US on Sunday that it has trapped itself in a crisis, declaring that it was Washington that "stepped into a quagmire" through miscalculations and waging war against Iran. According to remarks shared by ISNA agency, Ghalibaf made clear that the onus is entirely on the US to resolve the ongoing confrontation.

'America stepped into a quagmire'

"As I have also stated previously, we have nothing new to say. It was America that, through miscalculations and waging war against Iran, stepped into a quagmire, and it is now they who must take the necessary measures to rescue themselves," Ghalibaf stated during a parliamentary session in Tehran.

"The Americans assume that with a few levers of media pressure or military threats, they can make this great nation surrender to them, unaware that today's Iran is not the Iran of the humiliating Pahlavi era, but rather a strong fortress of self-confidence, defensive capability, and iron will that will never allow any foreign power to dictate terms to the honour of this land," he said.

Addressing escalating regional tensions and military threats, Ghalibaf warned that Iran remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty against any potential escalation. "We will not be intimidated, and we are prepared to deliver a response beyond their imagination to any violation of the territorial integrity of great Iran," Ghalibaf asserted. "Therefore, threats of widespread war or assassination are not matters that will make the Iranian nation compromise on its rights and interests."

He concluded by emphasising that diplomatic claims or gestures from Washington would remain meaningless without a fundamental shift in policy and concrete actions. "Until the Americans change their behaviour, abandon their bullying nature and greed, and make tangible, concrete, and real amends on the ground for their violated commitments, no claim will hold a shred of credibility for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ghalibaf declared.

Trump signals possible strikes on Iran

His remarks come as US President Donald Trump indicated that the US could resume strikes on Iran this Sunday, as the two sides fail to arrive at a consensus for a peace deal to end the conflict that began on February 28.

The 80-year-old Republican leader who is in his second term at the White House, also defended his administration's action against the Middle East nation, while lauding the military for doing an 'amazing job' on the ground.

"Do you really think I'd tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?" he told reporters in Florida Saturday evening after casting his vote for midterm elections.

"We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

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