'America's nicest judge' Frank Caprio dies at 88: A look at his top 5 moments | Watch

Frank Caprio dies at 88: A look at his top 5 moments

Frank Caprio, a retired municipal judge in Rhode Island who was popularly known as 'America's nicest judge', passed away on Wednesday (local time) at the age of 88 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Caprio was known for his conduct in courtrooms. He would often listen to the personal struggles of people and show kindness towards them. Because of this, the retired municipal judge had gained a lot of fame on social media.

In a statement, his family said Caprio's "warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him." "Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond," the family said.

Let's take a look at five of his moments in the courtroom:

"I’m not going to waste your time, I’m guilty"

During a hearing, a defendant admitted that she is guilty and she won't waste the time of Caprio, who replied "No—I just got lucky", as he reduced her fines.

"You can't fake a smile"

During a hearing, a college student won the heart of Caprio for a parking ticket. Caprio dismissed the case, saying "One thing you can’t fake is a smile."

"Five days in jail"

A single mom of five children was facing prosecution for over speeding. During the hearing, Caprio asked her child for advice, who innocently replied: "five days in jail". Later, Caprio dismissed the case.

Sympathy for 96-year-old speeding dad

Once, a 96-year-old person was caught speeding in a school zone. During the hearing, he told Caprio that he was "driving slowly to take his handicapped son to blood work". After listening to this, Caprio dismissed the ticket.

Caprio invites 6-year-old girl to decide mom's fate

Once, Caprio invited a six-year-old to decide her mom's fate after she violated a parking norm.

