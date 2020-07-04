Image Source : AP Trump thanks 'friend' PM Modi for Independence Day greetings, says 'America loves India'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet greeting him and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day. Thanking PM Modi, Trump said, "America loves India."

PM Modi had earlier tweeted, “ I congratulate @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.”

To which President Trump said, “Thank you my friend. America loves India!."

Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

The two leaders are known to share an easy and increasingly close relationship, and often refer to each other as “friends”.

