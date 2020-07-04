Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
Trump thanks 'friend' PM Modi for Independence Day greetings, says 'America loves India'

 US President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tweet on the 244th US Independence Day and said that "America loves India!"

Washington Published on: July 04, 2020 23:41 IST
US President Donald Trump on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet greeting him and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day. Thanking PM Modi, Trump said, "America loves India."

PM Modi had earlier tweeted, “ I congratulate @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.”

To which President Trump said, “Thank you my friend. America loves India!."

The two leaders are known to share an easy and increasingly close relationship, and often refer to each other as “friends”.

