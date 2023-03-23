Amazon delivery agent walks fearlessly, delivers parcel during police operation in US | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @REALAUSTINZONE Amazon delivery agent delivers package during SWAT operation

An Amazon delivery executive displayed a courageous act when he delivered a package during a SWAT operation -- Special Weapons Assault Team -- in the United States.

According to a video which has gone viral on social media, the Amazon delivery agent can be seen walking fearlessly towards a residence when the area was cordoned off by SWAT teams, to be more precise the cops were in an attacking position. However, the agent did not show any signs of fear and casually proceeded to deliver the package.

When he reached near to the security personnel, he was stopped and handed over his package to them.

The video has so far grabbed nearly 10,000 views.

