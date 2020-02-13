Amazon boss Jeff Bezos buys lavish Beverly Hills mansion worth Rs 1,178 crore for his girlfriend

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO and world's richest man has purchased a new lavish home that costs $165 million (Rs 1,178 crore), setting a record for a Los Angeles-area home. The Amazon.com Inc. founder has bought the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills build on nine acres.

According to Business Today, multiple reports had emerged that Bezos was looking for a new home with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in LA.

The new house reportedly belonged to music mogul David Geffen since 1990, when he paid $47.5 million. It is named for Jack Warner, the head of Warner Bros. Studio who built the mansion in 1937.

The Beverly Hills mansion:

The 26-room mansion features a 75-foot swimming pool, a five-bedroom guest house, a tennis court, a 12,000-bottle wine cellar, manicured gardens, a secret underground tunnel, and panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

The property designed for Hollywood film titan Jack Warner in the 1930s was described by Architectural Digest in 1992 as the “archetypal studio mogul’s estate," built-in Georgian style with expansive terraces and its own nine-hole golf course.

Bezos' new mansion in Beverly Hills is reportedly the most expensive sold in the Los Angeles area. The previous record was set last year when Ruport Murdoch's son Lachlan paid roughly $150 million (Rs 1,071 crore) for Chartwell Estate, commonly known as the Beverly Hills mansion.

Bezos own two more mansions in Beverly Hills -- one of 11,891 square feet hat he bought for $24 million and another for $12.9 million.