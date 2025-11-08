Alleged Iranian plot to kill Israel's ambassador to Mexico thwarted, say US and Israel The plan, linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was allegedly coordinated by officer Hasan Izadi (also known as Masood Rahnema) from Iran’s embassy in Venezuela.

New Delhi:

Mexican authorities, with assistance from the United States and Israeli intelligence agencies, have foiled an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger, officials from the US and Israel said on Friday. The conspiracy, reportedly orchestrated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was disrupted earlier this year before it could be carried out.

Plot linked to Iran's Quds force

According to intelligence sources cited by The Times of Israel and Axios, the assassination plan was initiated in late 2024 by the Quds Force, a special unit of the IRGC responsible for overseas operations. The plot allegedly involved Hasan Izadi, also known as Masood Rahnema, an Iranian officer who was serving as an aide to Iran’s ambassador to Venezuela. Izadi is accused of coordinating the plot from within Iran’s diplomatic mission in Caracas, with logistical support from other Iranian operatives.

A US official said the operation "was contained and does not pose a current threat," adding that it represents "the latest in a long history of Iran’s global lethal targeting of diplomats, journalists, and dissidents."

Israel, US praise Mexican cooperation

Israel's Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Mexican authorities for preventing the attack. "We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel's ambassador," spokesman Oren Marmorstein said. He added that Israel’s intelligence services would continue to work "in full cooperation with global partners to counter threats from Iran and its proxies."

The US State Department condemned what it described as Iran’s “abhorrent international plots” and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to coordinating with allies to counter Tehran’s “lethal operations” and hold perpetrators accountable.

Mexico Denies Knowledge of Plot

In contrast, Mexico’s foreign relations and security ministries released a brief joint statement saying they had “no report” of any attempted attack on the Israeli envoy. They reaffirmed their cooperation with foreign security agencies “within the framework of national sovereignty.”

Growing Iranian Footprint in Latin America

The thwarted attempt highlights what Western intelligence agencies describe as Iran’s expanding covert presence in Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as a key operational hub. US and Israeli officials warn that Tehran’s network in the region is being used to target Israeli and Jewish interests worldwide.