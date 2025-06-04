From surviving assassination bid to winning election: All about South Korea's new president Lee Jae-Myung Lee, 61, has become a prominent figure in South Korean politics in recent years and led the anti-martial law protests that led to the impeachment of former president Yoon.

Seoul:

Human rights lawyer and Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has won the popular vote and is set to become the next president of South Korea.

With voter turnout approaching 80 per cent, the highest in 28 years, South Koreans cast their ballots after six months of political unrest sparked by the country's shortest period under martial law.

Lee Jae-Myung thanks supporters

In a speech to supporters in Seoul, Lee expressed gratitude for the public’s support and pledged to promote national unity through dialogue with North Korea. He also promised to prevent any future military coups or a repeat of the recent martial law crisis.

Who is Lee Jae-Myung?

Lee, 61, has become a prominent figure in South Korean politics in recent years. From surviving a near-fatal stabbing last year to going viral for scaling the walls of the National Assembly during martial law, his political journey has captured the people's attention.

Before running for president, Lee served as mayor of Seongnam in southern Seoul for eight years, followed by three years as governor of Gyeonggi Province.

Contested elections in 2022

A previous presidential contender, Lee narrowly lost the 2022 election to People Power Party (PPP) candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. Despite the defeat, he went on to lead the opposition and remained a powerful voice in national politics.

Assassination attempt

Lee's life story — from working as a child labourer to becoming a leading political figure — has inspired many. However, his progressive and often populist policies aimed at tackling economic inequality, corruption, and the gender pay gap have also drawn criticism.

In 2024, Lee survived an assassination attempt during a visit to Busan, where he was stabbed in the neck with a seven-inch knife. He was airlifted to Seoul National University Hospital for emergency treatment. The attacker had reportedly approached him under the guise of requesting an autograph.

Rise during martial law protests

During the martial law crisis, then-President Yoon ordered the military to block access to the National Assembly. In defiance, Lee livestreamed his efforts to scale the Assembly walls to attend the vote against martial law. His determined actions went viral online and helped galvanise opposition lawmakers to successfully vote for its removal.