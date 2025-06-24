All about Nagastra 1R: What makes the surveillance-cum-suicidal attack drone a battlefield game-changer According to Rahul Dixit, head of R&D at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, the Nagastra-1R loitering munition is designed for high-precision tactical operations.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army is set to receive a major boost in its tactical surveillance and precision-strike capabilities with the procurement of 450 indigenously developed Nagastra-1R loitering munitions, as part of the Defence Ministry’s recently announced Rs 1,981 crore emergency procurement fund aimed at strengthening border security, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order for Nagastra-1R was officially placed by the Indian Army just yesterday, confirmed Rahul Dixit, head of the R&D division at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, the manufacturer behind the system.

“Under this contract, we have to manufacture and deliver 450 loitering munitions,” Dixit said. “Solar Defence has done significant work on loitering munitions in the Nagastra-1 series, and the results have been very promising. The system has been tested extensively across multiple terrains.”

All about Nagastra-1R: Key features

According to Rahul Dixit, head of R&D at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, the Nagastra-1R loitering munition is designed for high-precision tactical operations. Its key features include:

Operational Range: Capable of striking targets up to 5 kilometers away.

Payload Capacity: Can carry an explosive payload of 1 kilogram.

Strike Accuracy: Offers pinpoint precision with an accuracy of better than 2 meters.

Lightweight Design: Weighs approximately 10 kilograms, allowing for agile deployment.

Return Capability: If no target is identified, it can return safely and land via parachute.

Advanced Surveillance: Equipped with a 360-degree surveillance system, including infrared and day cameras for real-time reconnaissance.

Dixit also revealed that an earlier batch with even better specifications had already been delivered to the Army and that higher-range versions of the Nagastra system are currently in development.

Nagastra 1R at a glance.

“It is a highly optimised, low-cost solution that could prove to be a game-changer in modern warfare scenarios,” he added. The Nagastra-1R functions as both a suicidal loitering drone and a tactical surveillance asset, offering the Army new flexibility in border operations and conflict zones.

Emergency procurement to bolster tactical preparedness

The Ministry of Defence has released nearly Rs 2,000 crore under emergency procurement provisions, with the aim of reinforcing India’s forward defence posture amid rising regional security challenges.

A total of Rs 1,981 crore will be spent on acquiring a wide range of critical battlefield equipment, including: Loitering munitions like Nagastra-1R, Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS), Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs), Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs), Bulletproof jackets and ballistic helmets, Advanced night sights and surveillance radars

This rapid procurement move, largely focused on indigenous defence technologies, aligns with India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing and equipping its armed forces to deal with evolving hybrid threats.