Alibaba, China's e-commerce giant, names Eddie Wu as its new CEO and chairman in major management reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : AP Alibaba

Amid a slowing economy, China's Alibaba Group has announced a major management reshuffle aimed at spurring the e-commerce giant's growth. Eddie Wu, chairman of its e-commerce group, will succeed Daniel Zhang as CEO, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Zhang will be CEO and chairman of Alibaba's cloud computing unit, which has been approved to be spun off and is expected to be listed for trading within a year. Alibaba's current executive vice chairman, Joseph Tsai, is to succeed Zhang as chairman of the Alibaba Group. Tsai, who owns the NBA basketball team Brooklyn Nets, is a Taiwan-born Canadian citizen and helped to found Alibaba in the late 1990s.

Right time for me to make a transition: Zhang

The changes take effect on September 10. Zhang became Alibaba Group's CEO in 2015 and succeeded Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma as chairman in 2019. “This is the right time for me to make a transition, given the importance of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group as it progresses towards a full spin-off,” Zhang said in a statement.

“I look forward to working closely with Joe and Eddie in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.” Alibaba in March announced plans to reshape itself into six business divisions with plans to allow all but its core e-commerce business to raise outside capital and go public.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Blinken takes unexpected U-turn after meeting China's Xi Jinping: 'US doesn't support independence for Taiwan'

Latest World News