Alia CX300 becomes first all-electric aircraft to fly passengers in US: Check fare, other details

New Delhi:

In a major leap forward for sustainable air travel, Vermont-based Beta Technologies has completed the first passenger flight in an all-electric aircraft. The Alia CX300, a fixed-wing electric plane, carried four passengers on a 130-kilometre journey from East Hampton to New York's JFK Airport, all for the cost of just Rs 694 ($8) in electricity, according to Fox News.

Cost-efficient and eco-friendly

The 30-minute journey underscored the cost-effectiveness of electric aviation. Compared to a traditional helicopter ride on the same route, which would consume over Rs 13,000 ($160) in fuel, the CX300’s low energy use makes it a compelling alternative for regional travel. “Charging this thing up and flying out here cost us about $8,” said Beta Technologies CEO Kyle Clark, noting that while operational costs like the pilot and aircraft still apply, the fuel savings are significant.

Quiet, smooth, and conversation-friendly

One of the standout features of the electric flight was its near-silent operation. Without the typical noise of combustion engines, passengers were able to speak comfortably during the journey—a notable improvement for business and commuter routes where comfort and communication matter.

Pushing toward commercial rollout

Beta Technologies has been pioneering electric aviation since 2017 and recently secured $318 million in funding to accelerate its commercial plans. The CX300 is expected to receive certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by the end of 2025. With a range of up to 250 nautical miles (about 463 km), the aircraft is well-suited for short-haul intercity and regional routes.

Next stop: Urban air mobility

While the CX300 is designed for conventional runway takeoffs, Beta is also developing the Alia 250 eVTOL—an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft aimed at revolutionizing urban travel. This project positions Beta in direct competition with other electric aviation firms like Archer Aviation, which plans to launch air taxi services in Los Angeles by 2026 ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

A Glimpse into the future of flight

With increasing pressure on cities to reduce carbon emissions and ease traffic congestion, electric aircraft present a promising solution. Their quiet operation, lower costs, and environmental benefits make them ideal for regional and urban transportation. Much like electric cars have transformed the roads, electric planes may soon redefine the skies.