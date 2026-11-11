Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to US, dies 'suddenly' after 18 months in office

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died "suddenly" at the age of 66, Moscow's foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. His death came around a year and a half after he took up the diplomatic post in Washington.

The ministry did not disclose the cause or circumstances of his death. In its statement, it described Darchiev as an "outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague".

Darchiev was appointed Russia's US ambassador in 2025

Darchiev was appointed ambassador to the United States in March 2025, shortly after US President Donald Trump returned to power. His appointment came at a time when relations between Moscow and Western countries remained strained over Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Before taking up the Washington assignment, Darchiev served as Russia's ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. He also headed the Russian foreign ministry's North America department between 2021 and 2024, making him a specialist in relations between Moscow and Washington.

He called Ukraine offensive a 'necessary measure'

Darchiev had publicly defended Russia's actions in Ukraine. In 2022, the year Moscow launched its military offensive, he described the move as a "necessary measure".

His experience in North American affairs and his role in managing ties with Washington made him a key figure in Russia's diplomatic engagement with the United States.

Another Russian envoy had died suddenly while in office

The death of Darchiev also brings back the case of Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, who died suddenly in New York in February 2017, a day before his 65th birthday. Churkin had held the post since 2006 and was the longest-serving ambassador on the UN Security Council at the time.

His death was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which paid tribute to him as an "exceptional professional and people's diplomat". An unnamed senior New York City official later told the Associated Press that Churkin had died of a heart attack, with no foul play suspected. However, the medical examiner's office did not officially disclose the cause of death, citing diplomatic protocol.

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