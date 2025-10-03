Albania PM Edi Rama mocks Donald Trump’s 'Armenia-Albania mix-up' as Macron and Aliyev laugh At the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen this week, world leaders openly ridiculed US President Donald Trump over his repeated blunders confusing Armenia with Albania, adding to a list of his much-criticised geographical slip-ups.

Copenhagen (Denmark):

US President Donald Trump’s repeated blunders confusing Armenia with Albania turned into comic relief at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen, where European leaders openly poked fun at his geographical gaffes.

Leaders share a laugh at Trump’s expense

During the summit on Thursday (October 2), Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama jokingly confronted French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. Rama quipped, "You should make an apology to us because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan." The remark, referencing Trump’s repeated slip-ups, made President Aliyev burst into laughter while Macron responded with mock contrition, saying, “I am sorry for that.”

Trump’s ongoing Armenia-Albania confusion

Trump has repeatedly conflated Albania with Armenia while boasting about the peace deal he mediated between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House in August this year. The agreement, which Trump has hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough, committed the two long-feuding South Caucasus nations to end decades of hostilities and expand ties with Washington.

However, Trump’s accounts of the deal have been riddled with mistakes-

On Fox News last month, he claimed to have solved the “unsolvable war” between “Azerbaijan and Albania.” At a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he mispronounced Azerbaijan as “Aber-baijan” and insisted he had brought peace between “Aber-baijan and Albania.”

Broader record of geographical slip-ups

Trump has a history of mixing up nations and misstating geography during public events-

In 2023 on the campaign trail, he referred to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as “the leader of Turkey” and claimed Hungary shares a “front” with Russia- despite neither Turkey nor Hungary bordering Russia.

Ahead of an August summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he announced, “We’re going to Russia,” even though the meeting actually took place in Alaska.

At another appearance, Trump bizarrely claimed to have ended a conflict between Cambodia and Armenia, two countries that are about 7,000 kilometers apart and have never been at war.

Claims of ending 'seven wars'

Trump frequently cites the Armenia-Azerbaijan deal as one of the “seven wars” he claims to have ended since returning to office in January. He often positions these claims as evidence of his worthiness for the Nobel Peace Prize, though fact-checks by the Associated Press have found most of them false or exaggerated.

He has claimed to resolve tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and even Egypt and Ethiopia- none of which were active wars.

Trump has also exaggerated his role in reducing hostilities between India and Pakistan, a claim India has strongly denied.

A running theme in Trump’s diplomacy

The Armenia-Albania mix-up has now become a running joke among world leaders, emblematic of Trump’s strained grasp of international affairs. Although he continues to tout his diplomacy as world-changing, his repeated errors have sparked criticism at home and ridicule abroad.