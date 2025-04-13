Aircraft with two people on board crashes in upstate New York The Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, said the Federal Aviation Administration. It, however, crashed about 30 miles away near Copake.

A plane with two people on board crashed on Sunday in a muddy field in upstate New York. The incident of the two-engine flight was described as a fatal crash by Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore; however, she declined to say how many people died.

Salvatore said that the mud, weather, and snow made it difficult for first responders to get to the site of the crash. A team to probe into the crash has been appointed by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is expected to arrive in New York Saturday evening.