Inhaling aerosols containing virus can cause COVID-19. WHO issues airborne transmission guidelines

The World Health Organization issued fresh guidelines on the transmission of the novel coronavirus that acknowledge some reports of airborne transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. WHO also emphasised that more evidence in terms of research of airbone tranmission was required in that direction.

In new guidelines, the WHO acknowledged some reports of outbreak at indoor crowded spaces suggesting the possibility of aerosol transmission, such as in restaurants or in fitness classes. But the WHO said more research is "urgently needed to investigate such instances and assess their significance for transmission of COVID-19."

The agency also asserted that the virus may be spread by people who do not have symptoms.

Airborne transmission of COVID-19:

This development comes days after over 200 scientists wrote letter urging the global body to update its guidelines on how the respiratory disease spreads to include aerosol transmission.

"This is a move in the right direction, albeit a small one. It is becoming clear that the pandemic is driven by super-spreading events, and that the best explanation for many of those events is aerosol transmission," said Jose Jimenez, a chemist at the University of Colorado who signed the letter, which was published on Monday in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases was quoted as saying by Reuters.

WHO New Guidelines on Airborne transmission

People should avoid crowds and ensure good ventilation in buildings, in addition to social distancing, and encourage masks when physical distancing is not possible.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads through contact with contaminated surfaces or close contact with infected people who spread the virus through saliva, respiratory secretions or droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings

Infected people can transmit the virus both when they have symptoms and when they don’t have symptoms

How to prevent contracting respiratory infections:

In the current scenario, it’s always best to wear a mask while venturing out in crowded areas to keep respiratory infections away.

Try to keep at least 3 feet physical distance and wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Do not touch your face unnecessarily.

Practice respiratory etiquette.

Avoid crowded places, close-contact settings and confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Ensure appropriate environmental cleaning and disinfection.

To maintain immunity, opt for Indian square meal and exercises like Surya Namaskar and Pranayam or any other cardiorespiratory fitness regimen.

