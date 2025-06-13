Air India reroutes multiple international flights amid Iran airspace closure | Full list inside Air India has announced the diversion or return of several of its international flights to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew.

New Delhi:

In response to the escalating situation in Iran and the closure of its airspace following Israeli air strikes across Tehran, Air India has announced the diversion or return of several of its international flights to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the airline said, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin."

Full list of affected flights

Diverted Flights:

AI130: London Heathrow–Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

AI102: New York–Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116: New York–Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018: London Heathrow–Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

AI188: Vancouver–Delhi – Diverted to Jeddah

AI101: Delhi–New York – Diverted to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126: Chicago–Delhi – Diverted to Jeddah

AI132: London Heathrow–Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016: London Heathrow–Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI104: Washington–Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI190: Toronto–Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt

Flights Returning to Origin:

AI129: Mumbai–London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119: Mumbai–New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103: Delhi–Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106: Newark–Delhi – Returning to Delhi

AI189: Delhi–Toronto – Returning to Delhi

Support for affected passengers

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to travelers, emphasising that passenger safety remains a top priority. Air India has initiated arrangements to provide accommodation, and for guests whose flights are cancelled, options for refunds or complimentary rescheduling are being made available. Efforts are also underway to organize alternate flights to help passengers reach their destinations.

“We are making every effort to minimize the disruption,” the airline said, urging passengers to check real-time flight updates at: airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html