Air India reroutes multiple international flights amid Iran airspace closure | Full list inside

In response to the escalating situation in Iran and the closure of its airspace following Israeli air strikes across Tehran, Air India has announced the diversion or return of several of its international flights to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew.
In an official statement issued on Saturday, the airline said, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin."
Full list of affected flights
Diverted Flights:
AI130: London Heathrow–Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna
AI102: New York–Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah
AI116: New York–Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018: London Heathrow–Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai
AI188: Vancouver–Delhi – Diverted to Jeddah
AI101: Delhi–New York – Diverted to Frankfurt/Milan
AI126: Chicago–Delhi – Diverted to Jeddah
AI132: London Heathrow–Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah
AI2016: London Heathrow–Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI104: Washington–Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI190: Toronto–Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt
Flights Returning to Origin:
AI129: Mumbai–London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai
AI119: Mumbai–New York – Returning to Mumbai
AI103: Delhi–Washington – Returning to Delhi
AI106: Newark–Delhi – Returning to Delhi
AI189: Delhi–Toronto – Returning to Delhi
Support for affected passengers
The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to travelers, emphasising that passenger safety remains a top priority. Air India has initiated arrangements to provide accommodation, and for guests whose flights are cancelled, options for refunds or complimentary rescheduling are being made available. Efforts are also underway to organize alternate flights to help passengers reach their destinations.
“We are making every effort to minimize the disruption,” the airline said, urging passengers to check real-time flight updates at: airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html