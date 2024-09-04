Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Air India plane, en route to UK's Birmingham, makes emergency landing in Moscow

Air India plane, en route to UK's Birmingham, makes emergency landing in Moscow

The plane, en route from New Delhi to Birmingham, landed safely without any injuries to all 258 passengers and 17 crew members.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Moscow Updated on: September 04, 2024 23:57 IST
Air India emergecy landing in moscow
Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Moscow: An Air India Boeing 787-800 passenger plane en route from India to Britain made a precautionary landing in Moscow on Wednesday due to "technical problems", Sheremetyevo Airport said. The plane, en route from New Delhi to Birmingham, landed safely without any injuries to all 258 passengers and 17 crew members. The scheduled departure time of the flight was set for 2135 Moscow time (1835 GMT).

In July, an Air India plane operating from Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing in the Russian region of Siberia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement