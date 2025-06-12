Air India plane crash: World leaders express condolences over tragic incident in Ahmedabad The tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad has drawn heartfelt responses from leaders around the world. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among those who expressed their condolences, offering sympathy and support to the victims and their families.

New Delhi:

Several prominent world leaders reacted to the tragic Air India flight crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, calling the accident 'heartbreaking' and 'devastating.' The Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. Hours after the incident, it was confirmed that all passengers on board the flight were killed. The flight was en route from Ahmedabad to London. Meanwhile, several countries including Germany, China, Russia, and France expressed solidarity with India after the devastating incident.

UK PM Keir Starmer's reaction

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among the first world leaders to react to the tragedy. Reacting to the crash of the London-bound Air India flight, which had many British nationals on board, Starmer described the scenes as devastating and expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reaction

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered "deepest condolences" to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident. "Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the plane crash at Ahmedabad Airport," Putin said. "Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of those killed and my wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the crash," he added.

European Commission president's reaction

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen termed the incident 'tragic'. “Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain.

Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow,” Leyen said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reaction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the plane crash in Ahmedabad. He said that his thoughts are with the relatives of victims in India, the UK, Portugal and Canada. In a statement shared on X, Zelenskyy stated, "Horrible news of a passenger plane crash in India. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the entire people of India on this tragic day. Our thoughts are with all victims' relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."