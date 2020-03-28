Image Source : AP 8 crew members on Air New Zealand test COVID-19 positive

As many as eight crew members on Air New Zealand tested positive for novel coronavirus, the airline said on Saturday. According to a statement by a spokesperson from the flag carrier, of the eight infected, one has already recovered.The eight confirmed cases were among the 451 overall number of coronavirus infections in New Zealand.

The spokesperson said the infected crew members work on the company's long-haul fleet and operated sectors to Los Angeles or London.

It was understood that they have been self-isolating at home while contact tracing have been undertaken.

"None of these staff have flown since being diagnosed positive with COVID-19", said the spokesperson.

On Saturday, New Zealand reported 78 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of COVID-19.

Twelve patients are in hospital, including one on a ventilator and one in intensive care.

While most confirmed cases in New Zealand were related to overseas travel, community transmission has taken place in Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Hamilton.

