Air India flight to Washington grounded in Vienna after issue detected during fuel stop The affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Delhi or offered full refunds based on their preferences.

An Air India flight AI103 en route from Delhi to Washington was grounded in Vienna, Austria, due to a maintenance issue discovered during a scheduled fuel stop on July 2. Following which, the flight to Washington was cancelled, and passengers were disembarked.

Flight AI103, operating on schedule, made a scheduled refuelling stop in Vienna. During routine aircraft inspections, a maintenance issue was detected that required urgent attention. Since the repair needed more time, the continuation of the journey to Washington was cancelled, and all passengers were disembarked in Vienna.

"Flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington, DC on 2nd July made a planned fuel stop in Vienna. During routine aircraft checks, an extended maintenance task was identified, which required rectification before the next flight and, thus, additional time for completion. Due to this, the Vienna to Washington, DC leg was cancelled, and passengers were disembarked," an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The disruption also impacted the return service from Washington to Delhi via Vienna, which was subsequently cancelled. Air India said affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights or offered full refunds.

"Consequently, flight AI104 from Washington, DC to Delhi via Vienna was also cancelled, and the affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Delhi or offered full refunds based on their preferences," the spokesperson added.

