Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Russia after... I READ DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

A Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia due to an engine glitch. According to an Air India official, the flight landed safely in Russia. The official said that the flight has 216 passengers and 16 crews onboard.

"Air India flight AI173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan Airport in Russia," said the official.

Further, the official said the passengers are being provided with all support on the ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. "The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground," an Air India spokesperson added.

Earlier in April this year, an Air India flight from Chennai to Singapore was diverted to Malaysia due to bad weather and congestion.

Air India controversies

Notably, Air India is owned by Talace Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, after Air India Limited's former owner, the Government of India, completed the sale. It is worth mentioning that Air India has been facing flak from its customer and social media users for a similar case wherein Shankar Mishra, urinated on his co-passenger, allegedly in an inebriated condition on November 26 last year. Since then, it has been hitting headlines for various reasons-- for the "bad quality" of food services and poor siting arrangements.

Also Read: Embarrassment for Air India continues as fresh 'drinking', 'urinating' incidents emerge, DGCA fumes

Latest World News