Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago diverted to Canada following bomb threat

Bomb Threat: An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago diverted to Iqaluit airport in Canada following a bomb threat, according to an airline official. The airline said that the aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has also activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until their journey can resume.

Air India statement

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.

"The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the airline said in a statement.

Air India also said that the carrier as well as other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. "Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted," it said.

Further, the airline said it is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers. Air India also said it will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline.

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Earlier on October 10, a New York-bound Air India flight carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai was diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft. All passengers were disembarked and the aircraft was searched, the officials said.

The officer said the threat was received through a tweet. Air India issued a statement saying, "Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi."

