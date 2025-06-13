Delhi-bound Air India flight carrying 156 passengers makes emergency landing in Phuket after bomb threat

An Air India flight carrying 156 passengers made an emergency landing in Phuket, Thailand, after a bomb threat was reported mid-air, according to Thai media. The flight was headed to New Delhi.
The aircraft departed Phuket Airport for New Delhi at 9:30 AM (0230 GMT) on Friday, but after circling over the Andaman Sea, it returned and landed back on the Thai island, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.
