Delhi-bound Air India flight carrying 156 passengers makes emergency landing in Phuket after bomb threat The Air India flight was on its way to New Delhi when it rerouted and made the emergency landing in Phuket after the bomb threat was received.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight carrying 156 passengers made an emergency landing in Phuket, Thailand, after a bomb threat was reported mid-air, according to Thai media. The flight was headed to New Delhi.

The aircraft departed Phuket Airport for New Delhi at 9:30 AM (0230 GMT) on Friday, but after circling over the Andaman Sea, it returned and landed back on the Thai island, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.

