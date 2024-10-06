London-bound Air India flight diverted to Copenhagen due to medical emergency

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

An Air India flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Copenhagen on Sunday after a medical emergency, according to an airline official. A male passenger, who was feeling unwell, was de-planed in Copenhagen, Denmark, and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

After the situation was addressed, the flight continued its journey to London. "Our ground colleagues at Copenhagen airport did their best to minimise the inconvenience caused to all the guests due to the diversion," the official added.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI Inputs)

