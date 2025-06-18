Air India Delhi to Bali flight returns as Indonesian volcano erupts, passengers deplaned An Air India flight bound for Bali returned to Delhi on Wednesday after Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted, spewing volcanic ash into the atmosphere. The eruption triggered a red aviation alert, prompting multiple flight cancellations and diversions due to safety concerns.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight bound for Bali was diverted mid-air and returned to Delhi on Wednesday following a volcanic eruption near the Indonesian island’s airport. Flight AI2145, which had taken off from the national capital, was advised to return due to safety concerns arising from volcanic activity near the destination.

“All passengers were safely disembarked in Delhi after the flight landed,” Air India said in an official statement. The airline added that passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and offered either a full refund or complimentary rescheduling.

According to reports, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted on Tuesday, June 17, sending ash up to 11 km high. Authorities raised the alert level to its highest amid ongoing eruptions. The ash cloud triggered a red aviation alert. Multiple flights, including from Air India, were canceled or diverted for safety. The Bali-bound Air India flight reversed course to Delhi.

Maumere’s Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport was temporarily shut, and Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport operated under caution. Volcanic ash poses severe risks to aircraft engines and visibility. Indonesia's disaster agency has expanded the danger zone by 8 km around the volcano and recommends protective masks for ashfall in nearby villages.

(With agency inputs)