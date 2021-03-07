Image Source : AP Delhi-bound Air France flight makes emergency landing in Bulgaria due to passenger misbehaviour

An Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria after a passenger onboard the flight misbehaved with co-passengers and a flight attendant. According to the details, the flight made an emergency landing at nearly 5 pm on Friday. The passenger, whose name was not revealed began to act up soon after take-off, quarrelling with other passengers, assaulting a flight attendant and pummeling the cockpit’s door, said Ivailo Angelov, an official at the National Investigation Agency.

The passenger was offloaded the aircraft soon after the emergency landing and was charged with endangering flight safety.

The Air France flight then resumed its journey to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Angelov said investigations into the case and about the passenger's motive are on.

