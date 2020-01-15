Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Air Carrier EasyJet declares emergency near Liverpool's John Lennon Airport

British low-cost airline EasyJet Flight U27181 en route to Spain's Malaga on Tuesday declared an emergency. Meanwhile, the plan's crew had issued squawk when the passenger plane was mid-air. 

London Published on: January 15, 2020 8:59 IST
The passenger plane transmitted code 7700 which indicates general emergency. The code was transmitted the close to Liverpool's John Lennon Airport. 

Till now, no official statement has been issued by the air carrier and the cause of the emergency remains unknown. 

More to follow. 

 

