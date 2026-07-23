Aimed at expanding ties with Israel amid Iran war, US House passes historic USD 1.15 trillion defence bill

Washington:

The US House of Representatives has narrowly passed its version of a major annual defence policy bill, authorising an unprecedented USD 1.15 trillion in Pentagon spending for fiscal year 2027. Six Democrats supported the bill, while seven Republicans and a majority of Democrats voted against it.

The bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA, typically draws broad bipartisan backing every year. This time, it faced pushback over its price, its links to the ongoing US war against Iran, and a provision expanding defence cooperation between the United States and Israel.

What is the NDAA?

The NDAA is an annual bill that sets policy and funding for the US military. It's not money being spent directly, but the law that authorises the Pentagon to spend it, covering everything from troop pay to weapons systems to construction projects. Because it usually deals with routine military matters, it tends to pass with support from both parties, which is part of why this narrow, largely party-line vote stood out.

What does it fund for troops and weapons?

The bill raises pay for all service members by 5 to 7 per cent and sets aside USD 1.8 billion for barracks and family housing, along with expanded education and childcare access for military families. On the hardware side, it authorises USD 56 billion for aircraft development and more than USD 60 billion for submarine and destroyer construction, including a fourth Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, two Virginia-class submarines, and two Arleigh-Burke-class destroyers.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the bill "provides our brave servicemembers with an overdue pay raise, strengthens our nuclear deterrence and missile defence, including construction of the Golden Dome," a missile defence system President Donald Trump wants built to protect the US mainland, modelled on Israel's Iron Dome.

Expanding the cooperation with Israel

The bill sets aside USD 750 million for joint US-Israel military projects, covering missile defence, counter-drone systems, and emerging technologies, along with extending the War Reserves Stockpile Authority-Israel.

Why are Democrats against it?

Democrats have largely shown objections to the bill's overall size amid cuts to social programmes elsewhere, and on Republican-backed amendments restricting transgender care and easing gun access on military bases. Moreover, Democrat Representative Jerry Nadler said he would not support giving Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "$1.15 TRILLION for their out-of-control military spending," calling it a bill that "funds an illegal war and undermines our democracy."

It is also important to note that the bill would still require Senate's approval before becoming a law.

(With inputs from AFP)

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